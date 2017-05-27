Not just marksheet, Mumbai cop's son had 'other reasons' to kill mother

Siddhant Ganore has told police that there were frequent quarrels between his mother and father, which he did not like, and he was angry with her for sometime

Siddhant Ganore, the prime accused in the murder of Dipali Ganore, was produced at Bandra Court yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

19-year-old Siddhant Ganore, who was arrested for killing his mother, Dipali, may have had other reasons to do so, than just that she was pestering him to get his marksheet from college.

After his arrest on Thursday by the Jodhpur police, he had told them that he had been frustrated as she was repeatedly asking him to get the marksheet, or insisting on accompanying him to the college to enquire about his marks, which lead him to kill her.



He was brought to Mumbai yesterday. A police official said, "A team of three police officials from Vakola police went to Jodhpur, and brought Siddhant to Mumbai by flight on Friday morning. He was produced in the Bandra court in the afternoon and sent to police custody till June 2.

Intense interrogation needed

Dipali was found murdered in the Santacruz flat where she resided with her husband and son, on Tuesday. The Vakola police reached the crime scene after Police Inspector Gyaneshwar, Siddhant's father, called the Police Control Room. The police had found a message written beside the body lying on the floor in a pool of blood. It read, 'Tired of her catch me & hang me.'

The police have told the court that they need to verify if the note was written by Siddhant and wanted to match his finger prints for evidence.

The other reasons

Sources said, "He has been cooperating in the investigation and has stated that there were a few other reasons for him to be upset with his mother. These will be investigated during his police custody. He has told the police that there were also frequent quarrels between his mother and father which he did not like, and he had been angry with his mother for sometime."

Public prosecutor Milind Nealikar said, "It is a cold blooded murder and a serious offence. The accused has killed his mother by stabbing her 9 times. Intense interrogation is necessary."



His clothes

The police are also trying to find the clothes which Siddhant had worn at the time of the murder. He changed them and fled to Jodhpur by train and checked into Hotel Dhoom located close to the railway station.

Siddhant had booked the hotel in his original identity for a day. But the police suspect that he wanted to constantly change his location to evade being nabbed.