Not moving to the Centre yet, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied outright the rumours of his promotion as Union minister. Rumour mills have been working overtime ever since Manohar Parrikar was asked to resign as defence minister and take over as the Goa CM. The BJP is in the process of appointing chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There was speculation that Fadnavis was likely to be shifted to the Modi cabinet to fill one of the vacancies, and Mumbai’s Piyush Goyal, now power minister, was being considered as finance minister. Messages doing the rounds on social media even went so far as to say revenue minister Chandrakant Patil was a frontrunner for the Maharashtra CM’s post.

However, Fadnavis has dismissed the news related to him as a figment of someone’s imagination. "It's mere speculation," he told mid-day.

Sources said shifting Fadnavis at this point of time would be disastrous as he is the only face of the BJP in the state and has achieved unprecedented electoral results in local self-governments.

Currently, the budget session of the state legislature is on and the BJP not only faces an aggressive opposition but also its own ruling ally, the Shiv Sena, on the floor and outside the house.