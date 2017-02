P Sathasivam

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Thursday termed demonetisation by the Centre as one of the most devastating catastrophes in India's financial history.

Criticising the Centre for not putting in place a system to replace the scrapped currency, he called the measure “ostensibly” put and “bandied about as a means to flush out black money in circulation”. He said the move was an “ill-conceived decision”.