Noted actor probed in Malayalam actress molestation case

Following the chaos over the abduction and rape of a famous 30-year-old Malayalam actor when on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, the Kerala high court has scheduled the anticipatory bail plea hearing for the main accused and fugitive — Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Sunil — on March 3.

"We anticipated that he would come to court, but he did not. We have sent our team to different locations in and outside Kerala, and are confident of nabbing him soon," said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, the investigating police team has arrested two more people, identified as Manikandan and P Vijesh from Palakkad, in connection to the case. They have also moved a petition in the Kerala high court stating they are being framed and that the police was acting solely on the statement by driver Martin Anthony.

Unconfirmed sources have revealed that early on Monday, a noted actor was questioned for over two hours at his home in Aluva. It is also learnt that the actor was specifically asked about his connection to Pulsar and Martin, to which he replied in negative. Now, the police are probing into the claim that the actor in question had an argument over a shared property issue with the survivor a few months ago. However, Kerala State DGP Loknath Behera refused to make any comment about this.

Cops say their biggest challenge will be to retrieve the phone in which Pulsar has filmed the actress to make a watertight case under the Information Technology Act.

In a new trend when handling cases of sexual abuse, apart from registering an FIR under section 154 of the CrPC, cops also record the statement of the survivor under section 164 — i.e before a magistrate.