Notes ban stopped fake currency flow: Kiren Rijiju



Kiren Rijiju said for the development of the country, people need the change. File picture

Itanagar: Terming demonetisation as a revolutionary step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb black money and crackdown on terror activities, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju yesterday claimed printing of fake currency across the border stopped abruptly post November 8.

“We will have to be prepared for the change which the Prime Minister is attempting," the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said at the 'Digi Dhan Mela' at Indira Gandhi Park here.

Lashing out at the opposition for alleging that Modi’s decision for cashless transaction was made in a hurry as the people of the country were not prepared, Rijiju said for development of the country people need the change.

“We have no time to stay behind develop nations in this digital era for which the Prime Minister has introduced cashless transaction to cope up with the changing economy,” he said, adding that India is a big country and it would take time to make things better.