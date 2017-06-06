Jiah Khan death: Nothing important in Pancholis' phones, CBI tells Rabia Khan



Rabia Khan

In response to Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan's application for the call data records of Sooraj Pancholi, his friends and his father, along with access to his BlackBerry Messenger messages, the court on Monday directed her to discuss it with the prosecutor and ask him to seek it for her. In addition, Rabia sought that the reports she has received from her forensic experts be attached to the chargesheet.

Also read: HC rejects Rabia's plea for SIT probe into Jiah Khan's death

Following this, special public prosecutor Dinesh Tiwari told the court that he has sought the same documents that Rabia has filed the application for.

Also read - Jiah Khan case: HC dismisses Rabia's plea against CBI charge sheet

The CBI told the court that it had carried out an in-depth probe in the BBM messages with the forensic lab in Gandhinagar after it handed over the recovered BlackBerry to the lab. Additional messages that Rabia is alluding to, however, could not be recovered. Also, analysis of the CDRs of Aditya did not reveal anything incriminating, whereas the same of Sooraj's friends — Devraj Chaudhari and Karan Joshi — were not furnished by the local police station and could not be retrieved despite efforts.

Also read: Jiah Khan's missing dupatta found with forensic lab in Mumbai

It added that the original forensic reports furnished to the investigating officer of the police station were seized during the CBI probe and later checked in detail with the help of experts from PGMER, which confirmed that it was suicide.

Also read: Aditya Pancholi and family sue Jiah Khan's mother Rabia for Rs 100 crore

Speaking to mid-day, Sooraj's lawyer Prashant Patil said, "The arguments on Rabia's application will be heard on the next date."