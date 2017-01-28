Now, Centre to roll out Aadhaar Pay for cashless transactions

New Delhi: Government will soon roll out Aadhaar Pay service that will enable people to make and receive payments using their Aadhaar number and biometrics.

"We are going to start Aadhaar Pay. With this people will not need to carry their phone for payments. They can visit any merchant, share their Aadhaar number and verify themselves using biometrics to pay and receive money.

The service will be launched very soon," Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said yesterday. According to sources, some banks have already developed their applications.

Further, the Minister said, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the common platform for making quick payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has also been integrated with Aa­dhaar Pay. Prasad said Aadhaar Pay Enabled System is already in works and 33 crore transactions have been made on it in rural India.

Aadhaar enrolment tou­c­hed 111 crore on Republic Day with total savings by the central and state exchequers by deploying it stood at Rs 36,144 crore in two years.

14

No. of banks participating in the new initiative