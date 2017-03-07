Now, Indians in New Zealand targeted with racial slurs



Narindervir Singh and the man who racially abused him

Melbourne: An Indian national in New Zealand was assaulted, subjected to a racist tirade and told to go back to his own country during a road rage incident in Auckland.

Narindervir Singh said he was filming from inside his vehicle when the incident happened last week. "I gave him a space... that lady gave me the finger," Singh says in a video which was being streamed live onto Facebook. After Singh informed the driver that he's uploading the video live, the situation escalated and Singh was abused, sworn at and told to go back to his own country.

The abuser, who is seen in the video, was tailgating according to Singh, who says he simply pulled over to let him pass. When Singh left, he assumed it was all over.

But when he parked on a nearby street, the man pulled up continued the racist rant, including the n word. Another man, Bikramjit Singh, suffered similar abuse last week.

A man who claimed Bikramjit was speeding yelled at him, saying: "Go back to your country – slow down! You know what the speed limit is here." Bikramjit says he wasn't speeding and is a New Zealand citizen. The man who hurled abuse ended up apologising in an e-mail.