Now, lawyers will check exam papers of Mumbai University students



MU has written to the AAWI

In a bid to cover up its delay in checking exam papers, Mumbai University (MU) has now decided to take help from practicing lawyers to correct pending answer papers.

MU sent a letter to the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI), requesting them to encourage practicing lawyers with two years' experience in teaching any law subject to participate in the assessment process.

AAWI says

MU is yet to assess 1,252 answer sheets, out of a total of 96,374 law papers. Confirming the letter, Rajiv Chavan, president AAWI told mid-day, "We received the request just yesterday [Monday] and it has been forwarded to almost 5,000 of our members. However, it is difficult to state how many of them will come forward to participate considering the two-year teaching experience condition. It would have been easier had they sought lawyers with longer years of experience practicing law."

In jeopardy

Sachin Pawar, president of Students Law Council said, "If there is going to be a blanket criteria of being a practicing lawyer and any random two-year teaching experience, then we are clearly putting the careers of thousands of students in jeopardy."

