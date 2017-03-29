Now, maps will direct you to your NEET exam center

CBSE comes up with a new app to provide complete location details to students appearing for the test

If you are appearing for your National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has something for you -- a mobile application to locate exam centres through navigation.

Candidates who download the exam centre locator will be given a unique password to access the app. A student will then locate his/her exam centre based on the seat number and be offered directions to reach there, complete with a map.

“There are some students who will have to travel to nearby cities for the exam. The app will be of help, especially to those who are new to the city where the exam is being held,” said Rajesh Patil, a parent.

Another parent, Rohini Kulkarni, said, “CBSE does this for its board examination too and it has been of tremendous help.”

Push for more centres

There has been repeated demand from Maharashtra to increase the number of cities where NEET 2017 can be held; originally, CBSE had listed only six -- Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur -- to have NEET exam centres. PArents and students complained against travelling to faraway cities for the exam.

Earlier this month, some parents had written to state medical education minister Girish Mahajan, asking for help in demanding more exam centres in the state.

Thanks to the constant follow-up by candidates and their parents, CBSE added four cities -- Ahmednagar, Amravati, Kolhapur and Satara. On Tuesday, Nanded was added to the list, taking the count of cities with exam centres in Maharashtra to 11. Each city will have different number of centres depending on the number of students appearing from there.