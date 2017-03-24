Now, parents can shop for uniforms, books online

Parents of school-going children need not make a dash for the local cloth or stationery shop just before school reopens. They can buy everything they need in the comfort of their homes. From the next academic year, some city schools will be launching online shopping portals that will stock everything – from uniforms to school text and note books to stationery, all of which will be home delivered.

Recently, Podar School launched a portal www.shopforschool.in, where parents can buy uniforms and books.

"After a number of parents approached us for an online platform to purchase uniforms and books, we reached out to a few vendors who could provide us with this online shopping facility. We have selected a third party, who will list the items from the supplier on the portal from where parents can shop for school necessities," said Anand Chawla, IT director, Podar School.

Uniform options will be tailor-made for the students of the school, Chawla said. The online sale of uniforms and books will be open the entire academic year 2017-18, but it is not mandatory for parents to buy from the portal.

Other schools, too, are mulling the option. "Our school is working towards the online shopping platform. We will start this facility from the coming academic year," Rustom Kerawala, Trustee of Vibgyor International School.

The online portal is not only convenient for parents but for schools as well. "Every year, we had to arrange a day and vacate a classroom, where the vendor comes and takes measurements of uniforms. Through this online platform, everything is between parents and vendor," said Vanadana Lulla, principal of Lilavati Podar International School. Kavita Vidya, principal of Somaiya CBSE School, Vidya Vihar, said, "We are planning to start an online shopping portal from the next academic year onwards."