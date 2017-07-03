Now, pay digitally at these stations in Mumbai’s central railway



From buying tickets to making payments at food stalls, 15 stations across Mumbai’s central railway have facilitated cashless transactions for the ease of commuters. Thanks, to the availability of digital payment platforms like credit cards and mobile wallets.



Shirdi was the first station on the central railway to go cashless. Now, the division plans to extend the facility to other stations under its domain.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and Sai Nagar Shirdi are two out of the 15 stations where payment through credit cards and mobile wallets is possible. Plans are on to turn Thane and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations cashless in Mumbai.

A central railway spokesperson was quoted saying to the publication, "point of sale machines had been provided at counters for reserved and unreserved tickets, luggage, parcel, goods sheds and to caterers. Private contractors had been asked to provide Paytm or other such facilities." "Even the pay-and-use washrooms would soon go cashless", Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of the railway added.



Cashless stations in Pune division include Pune, Miraj and Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus(Kolhapur). In Bhusaval division, the cashless stations are Bhusaval, Amravati and Nasik Road. Three cashless stations in Nagpur division are Nagpur, Ballarshah and Wardha. Sainagar Shirdi along with Solapur, Kopergaon are cashless stations in Solapur division.