Now, read news on PMO app in Marathi



Narendra Modi

Ahead of Gudi Padwa, Marathi has been introduced as one of the language options on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official app. This comes after the last update in the language settings on March 11.

Citizens can now write complaints, read news and content related to the PM in Marathi, which is one of the 11 languages installed in the app. The other regional languages include Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and Telugu.

Akhil Chitre, vice-president, MNS Student wing said, "We had written to the PM office asking them to incorporate Marathi in the app. Accordingly, they have done it."