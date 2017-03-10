Ram Gopal Varma and NCP's Jitendra Awhad get into war of words over Sunny Leone tweet

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's sexist tweet on Women's Day leads to him and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad engaging in verbal spat online. NCP leader calls RGV pervert, gets termed joker in return



Ram Gopal Varma and Sunny Leone

'Sarkar 3' director Ram Gopal Varma has courted controversy time and again for his outspoken comments on micro blogging site Twitter! And, RGV is at it again. This time, it is for his 'distasteful' tweet on International Women's Day.

On Women's Day, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives."

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Sunny Leone, however, seems to have taken the comment in jest and even replied to RGV:

The controversial tweet landed the filmmaker in trouble and sparked outrage on social media. A female activist also filed a police complaint against him. RGV, though, has threatened to file a counter FIR.

He also got into an ugly spat on Twitter with NCP leader Jitendra Awhad.



Jitendra Awhad

Offended by Varma's post, Awhad asked the director to apologise and threatened violence. Varma didn't take this lying down and countered with his own demand that Awhad apologise to him or face a complaint.

The spat saw the two indulge in name-calling. While Awhad called Varma a pervert, RGV termed the NCP legislator a joker.

Jitendra Awhad called RGV a pervert:

@RGVzoomin u have a mother.... who is a women ..... pervert bastard https://t.co/YGGYbwfeBr — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 8, 2017

Awhad also demanded RGV apologise for his tweet:

@RGVzoomin apologies or face the consequences we dnt mind taking law in hand https://t.co/YGGYbwfeBr — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 8, 2017

Ram Gopal Varma responded, first with a smiley and then started a rant against the NCP leader:

Great @PawarSpeaks shud kick u out for threatening to take law into hands in our sovereign democratic country ..u r a disgrace to his ideals https://t.co/YdfZmBOJgH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

If u don't apologise to threat of taking law into ur own hands,will formally register complaint, so let me know . Please note @PawarSpeaks https://t.co/YdfZmBOJgH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Awhad asked for RGV's address:

Just give your address and c @RGVzoomin u Dnt have a mother https://t.co/2GZ0k9AUOS — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 8, 2017

RGV obliged and challenged the politico:

Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio https://t.co/c280uVJ8vH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Awhad dared RGV to file a complaint:

RGV then went on a tirade blasting the NCP leader:

Right or wrong @Awhadspeaks expresses his feels but when others do he will take law into his hands WAHH! God save this country's democracy pic.twitter.com/xQpcydm696 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2017

My Thoughts pic.twitter.com/zSfzXB9aAL — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2017

And then this joker has a problem with what others expressðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/cV0TiQCpZ0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

NCP spokesperson Vidya Chavan also warned that if RGV failed to apologise, her party would launch a 'Joote Maro Andolan' and beat him up with footwear.

Oops! Ram Gopal Varma comes under fire for his 'cheap' tweet on Women's Day



The Film Studio Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union, with over 50,000 members, jumped into the controversy on Thursday by starting a boycott of RGV on his tweets.

On Thursday, Prateeksha Korgaonkar, state convenor of Ranaragini, the women's wing of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Goa, too filed a complaint against RGV with the Goa State Women's Commission.

This is not the first time RGV has courted controversy for his statements. Here are a few instances when he made headlines for the wrong reasons:

Ram Gopal Varma calls Tiger Shroff a 'bikini babe', says 'only gays pose like this'



Twitter user accuses Ram Gopal Varma of copying poster from playstation ad



Ram Gopal Varma's sexist, racist rant on Obamas, Melania Trump will shock you!



RGV at it again! Twitterati try to help 'sexist' Ram Gopal Varma 'grow up'

