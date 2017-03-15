Now, Shiv Sena wants to rename 5 Mumbai railway stations that have colonial names

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant wants Mumbai’s Charni Road railway station renamed as Girgaum, Elphinstone Road as Prabhadevi, Curry Road as Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road as Dongri and Mumbai Central after Jagannath Shankar Seth



Elphinstone Road station. File Pic



New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded renaming of Mumbai's five railway stations having a colonial imprint. Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant said in the Lok Sabha that the Mumbai Central station should be rechristened after Jagannath Shankar Seth for his contribution to the city and the growth of railways in its pioneering years.

Also read: Mumbai: State plans to change names of six more railway stations



Seth is known for his contribution towards the Victoria Terminus station now known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Apart from Mumbai Central, Sawant also demanded that Charni Road station be renamed as Girgaum, Elphinstone Road as Prabhadevi, Curry Road as Lalbaug and Sandhurst Road as Dongri.



Charni Road. File pic



"Most of these railway stations have colonial names. Curry Road is in Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road is in Dongri, Charni Road is in Girgaum. The addresses and pin codes are identified with Lalbaug, Dongri and Girgaum and not with the names of any of these stations," Sawant said.

Last year, a new station was created on Mumbai's suburban rail tracks and named as 'Ram Mandir'.

Also read: Mumbai's new railway station in Oshiwara to be named 'Ram Mandir'



During the earlier Shiv Sena-BJP regime between 1995 and 1999, Victoria Terminus was rechristined as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.