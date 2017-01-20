Now, slum dwellers block tracks between Titwala and Ambivali

After last December, the central suburb sees the second such agitation when residents of Indira Nagar slums come out on tracks to protest against KDMC officials’ demolition notice



Residents of Indira Nagar slums blocked the tracks between Titwala and Ambivali stations for nearly an hour yesterday

Hundreds of residents of Indira Nagar slums came out on the railway tracks between Titwala and Ambivali railway stations yesterday after Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials arrived there to serve demolition notices to them regarding their illegal shanties.

Blaming the authorities for being hand in glove with the builders, residents questioned whether they were sleeping when the slums came up.

Unruly protest

The slum dwellers said that around 3 pm KDMC officials came to serve notices to them. They then approached the local police for help. But when the policemen came in support of the civic officials, the angry residents, particularly women, got violent.

“There are 500 slums in Indira Nagar. This is for the first time that we went to serve notices to them to clear the land. The plot is reserved for an amusement park and staff quarters,” said official of A ward Sunil Patil.

Nearly 1,000 people came running on the tracks and began throwing stones at the officials. As a result of this, train services between Kalyan and Kasara were hit.

Senior inspector of Titwala police station Venkat Andhale said, “KDMC officials went to serve notices, so we sent two constables along for security. The notice stated that the slums would be demolished on January 22, which irked the residents.”

Services hit

“Suburban services were disrupted near Gate 51 between Ambivali and Titwala stations from 3.15 pm to 4.30 pm. We had to cancel 14 services,” said Narendra Patil, chief PRO, Central Railway. With people squatting on the tracks and even blocking the level-crossing gate, trains had to be stopped much before the station.

Senior inspector of Kalyan GRP Datta Pable said, “We are in the process of registering a case against 150 protesters. Agitating on tracks wasn’t needed; the slums are over a kilometre away from the tracks.”