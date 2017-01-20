Now, teen actor Zaira Wasim gets into an online 'dangal' with minister Vijay Goel

'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim has become embroiled in a new row afterblasting Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Twitter after being 'praised' by the politician and for his take on the hijab

Zaira Wasim

Teen Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in blockbuster 'Dangal', seems to be getting embroiled in controversies quite regularly.

The 16-year-old who was ealier targetted on social media over her meeting with J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and having to issue a public apology on her Facebook account, has now herself taken on Sports Minister Vijay Goel on micro blogging site.

The Kashmiri teen actor Zaira took objection to the Union Sports Minister comparing her with a painting of a woman in hijab and another caged.

This prompted the 'Dangal' star to rebuff the BJP leader for 'discourteous depiction' and a wrong comparison.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel

"This painting tells a story similar to Zaira Wasim," Goel wrote on Twitter and also posted the picture of a woman wearing a black hijab covering her face and another nude woman in the foreground in a birdcage.

"Our daughters are breaking the cages to pursue education. More power to our daughters," he wrote and tagged the Kashmiri teenage star.

Zaira then ridiculed Goel's comparison and said the painting was not even remotely relevant to her.

Goel backed down and tried to explain his tweet and insisted that it wasn't his intention to hurt her, and that she had misunderstood what he was saying.

HERE'S THE TWITTER CONVERSATION BETWEEN THE TWO:

Inaugurated the #India Art Fest at Thyagraj Stadium,Delhi. 6 nations, 100+ stalls & more than 4000 artistes are participating this year!

1/2 pic.twitter.com/D65QBq3mg8 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017

This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¨à¥ à¤²à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤à¥ | More power to our daughters!

2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine. (3/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. https://t.co/OPBy5EZifN — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017

I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too. https://t.co/h2RK3K3zIB — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017