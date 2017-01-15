Now, Twitterati 'tell' Sushma Swaraj about Amazon selling Gandhi slippers

Twitter users tag External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj complaining that sandals with Mahatma Gandhi’s image were being sold on the Amazon US website



The embers of the fire Amazon started by selling doormats with the Indian flag hasn't still died out and a new blaze has been lit with smoke finding it way to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also.

The minister has now received several complaints on Twitter of Amazon's American website selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image.

Some Twitter users have tagged Swaraj in their posts while complaining that beach sandals with Gandhi's image were being sold on Amazon's American site.

Talking to a news agecy, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup did not specifically mention the 'Gandhi slippers', but did suggest that the Indian Ambassador to the US had been briefed about the matter and he would be taking it up with the proper authorities.

He said, "As a follow up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, our Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments."

The ad for the slippers on Amazon says, "CafePress - gandhi Flip Flops - Flip Flops, Funny Thong Sandles, Beach Sandles" with a listed price of USD 16.99.

Earlier this week, Sushma Swaraj has flexed her Twitter muscles after receiving complaints about Amazon Canada selling doormats depicting Indian flag on its site, Swaraj reacted sharply and threatened the e-retailer to withdraw the products and tender an unconditional apology, failing which no official of Amazon will be granted Indian visa and the ones issued earlier will also be rescinded.

Following the stern message, Amazon expressed regret for "offending" Indian sentiments and informed her about their decision to remove the offensive product from its Canadian website.

Responding to the minister's demand for an unconditional apology, Amazon India vice president, Amit Agarwal said, "Amazon India is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extent that these items offered by a third-party seller in Canada offended Indian sensibilities; Amazon regrets the same. At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments," Amazon India vice president, Amit Agarwal had written to Swaraj after she demanded an unconditional apology."

