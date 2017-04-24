Now, UK schools want to teach a 'netiquette' course

London: Schools in the UK are teaching children "netiquette" to stop them from texting at mealtimes, announcing deaths on Facebook or dumping romantic partners via Whats-App, according to a report.

Emma Robertson, of Digital Awareness UK, said that children who had grown up in the digital age were not aware that checking phone messages during a meal was rude.

"Schools have a role to play to model good behaviour and teach children what is or is not socially appropriate," she said.

Additionally, using social media to break news such as the death of a friend's mother was a breach of 'netiquette', she said. Another breach was dumping a girlfriend or boyfriend by instant message.

Meanwhile, another report said top private schools are to offer parents lessons on policing children's use of smartphones and tablets.