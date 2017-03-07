Now, US President Donald Trump signs travel ban 2.0



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump yesterday signed a revised executive order, temporarily halting entry to the US for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas.

The latest executive order specifies that the 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas. Any individual who had a valid visa either on January 27, 2017 (prior to 5.00 PM) or holds a valid visa on the effective date of the Executive Order is not barred from entry into the The new order drops Iraq's name from the list, as Baghdad has agreed to increase cooperation with the US on the vetting of its citizens applying for a visa to travel to America.