Now, Western Railway wants to put 168 trees on the chopping block

The tree cutting drive

Steel yourself for the next massive tree cutting drive. The Metro-III corridor isn't the only bogey reducing the green cover in the city. Next on the chopping block are 168 trees between Kandivli and Borivli stations to make way for the Western Railway's proposed Mumbai Central-Borivli sixth line project.

The BMC's Tree Authority has issued a public notice on hacking 252 trees across the city for various development projects. Over 168 alone are for the sixth line.

According to gardens department officials, railway authorities recently submitted a plan of alignment between the eastern sides of Kandivli and Borivli for the project.

A senior gardens department official from R-South ward (Kandivli) said there are 168 trees in the way of the proposed sixth line. "They sent a proposal to remove these trees to make way for the new tracks. Once the Tree Authority gives its approval, the railways will be allowed to remove these trees."

Most of these trees are inside the Kandivli rail car shed.

The BMC has also proposed chopping down 84 other trees for various development projects like the widening of nullahs in Kandivli, the proposed redevelopment of buildings in Borivli and Dahisar, and the construction of development plan roads in Rajendra Nagar in Borivli East.

