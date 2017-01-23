Top Mumbai surgeon calls on crowd to help fund world's heaviest woman's hospital stay in Mumbai

After meeting world's heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed last week, Bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala is trying to crowdfund a campaign to raise Rs 50 lakh ÂÂÂÂfor transport and medicines



Eman Ahmed

Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, a bariatric surgeon from Mumbai, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Egyptian national Eman Ahmed, the world’s heaviest woman using #HelpSaveEman to raise money for her transport and medicines.

“Eman would need to be flown to India for her treatment. While Dr. Lakdawala has taken up this case pro bono, Eman’s family is unable to afford the cost for her transportation, medication and accommodation while in India. A cargo jet would need to be arranged to accommodate her. The cost of air and on-ground transportation and hospital drugs is R50 lakh,” read the campaign in BitGiving.com.

The money will be put in a separate account created for her treatment while she will be in India.

Do-or-die situation

Dr Lakdawala visited Eman and her family last week with the assurance that she would soon be brought to Mumbai for the life-saving surgery.

“Dr Lakdawala visited us this week; it was our first meeting. We are really happy that he came to meet us. He also assured that he is making all necessary arrangements to take her to Mumbai for the surgery,” said Eman’s sister Shaimaa from Alexandria, Egypt.

It has been more than a month that Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj cleared the hurdles to procure medical visa for Eman to come to Mumbai. But with no airline ready to carry her, she is stuck in Egypt.

“Her condition is deteriorating with every passing day. Earlier, she used to at least crawl, but now, her movement has stopped completely as she has been gaining weight. Just two years back, she could move, sit in a chair; now, she is completely bedridden. She is suffering from so many diseases that we can’t wait anymore. It is 100% necessary for her to undergo the surgery,” Shaimaa said.

Going all out

For the past one year, she has been eating only breakfast and lunch - tea and bread with cheese for breakfast, and rice soup with chicken for lunch. Dr Lakdawala, after checking her medical reports, has prepared a new diet for her.

When mid-day tried to contact Dr Lakdawala, he messaged saying he was travelling and hence couldn’t comment at the moment.

However, Saifee hospital has started an official Tumblr account with the name ‘SaveEmanCause’. There, he posted: “I met Eman in Alexandria and assured her we are making every effort to get her back on her feet again.”