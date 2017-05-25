Now Pakistan claim to destroyed Indian posts with new video



People celebrate the Indian Army's action against Pakistan across the LoC, in Varanasi. Pic/PTI

The Pakistan Army has released a video purportedly showing heavy damage caused to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control, in a tit-for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of the "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor in a brief statement with the video, posted on the army's Facebook page, alleged that India on May 13 had targeted innocent civilians.

"In befitting response, the Pakistan Army destroyed Indian posts in Nowshera Sector," he said.

The 87-second video purportedly shows heavy-artillery pounding several Indian positions, which were completely destroyed.

The Pakistan Army's footage was released in an apparent reaction to the Indian Army releasing a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area being destroyed.

UN vehicle targetted

Late yesterday the Pakistan Army also alleged that a vehicle carrying two officers of a UN military observer group came under attack by Indian troops during a visit to the Line of Control (LoC). The officers escaped unhurt.