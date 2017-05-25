Now Pakistan claim to destroyed Indian posts with new video

Pak Army releases tit-for-tat video showing damaged Indian posts, days after Indian Army released its video
People celebrate the Indian Army's action against Pakistan across the LoC, in Varanasi. Pic/PTI
The Pakistan Army has released a video purportedly showing heavy damage caused to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control, in a tit-for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of the "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions.
Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor in a brief statement with the video, posted on the army's Facebook page, alleged that India on May 13 had targeted innocent civilians.
"In befitting response, the Pakistan Army destroyed Indian posts in Nowshera Sector," he said.
The 87-second video purportedly shows heavy-artillery pounding several Indian positions, which were completely destroyed.
The Pakistan Army's footage was released in an apparent reaction to the Indian Army releasing a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area being destroyed.
UN vehicle targetted
Late yesterday the Pakistan Army also alleged that a vehicle carrying two officers of a UN military observer group came under attack by Indian troops during a visit to the Line of Control (LoC). The officers escaped unhurt.
Indian fishermen to return
A Pakistani court has sentenced 350 Indian fishermen for fishing inside the country's territorial waters after they entered a guilty plea, and ordered their repatriation, according to a media report.
PAF jets fly near Siachen
Pakistani fighter jets flew near the Siachen Glacier yesterday, according to a media report in Islamabad, but Indian Air Force sources said there was no violation of India's air space. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets flew yesterday morning, Samaa TV reported. Quoting sources, the report said all of PAF's forward operating bases have been made fully operational. Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational. But in New Delhi, IAF sources said there was no violation of India's air space.
