Now ride 'Ola Share' at Rs 50 for first 7 km in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Cab aggregator platform Ola on Wednesday announced a special fare on "Ola Share" rides across Delhi-NCR where users can book an "Ola Share" at a flat rate of Rs 50 from more than 150 Metro stations.

The special rate will be valid up to seven km after which normal "Ola Share" rates will apply.

"Through these special fares, we are also aiming to solve the last mile connectivity which is often a pain point for a lot of daily commuters, especially during extreme weather conditions and peak traffic timings," said Deep Singh, Business Head-North, Ola.

The offer will be valid from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.