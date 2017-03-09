Now you can pay at railway food stalls with debit card

Chow down at railway food stalls without worrying about hard cash. File Pic

Digest this: You can soon pay for a samosa at railway food stalls with a debit/credit card. Under Catering Policy 2017, all food and beverage items sold at stalls at zonal railway stations across India will have to be billed and customers will be given the option of choosing between cash and debit/credit card as the mode of payment. Stall vendors, including Jan Aahaar, food plazas and eateries, will have to use point of sale (PoS) swipe machines and offer computerised billing. As of now, only food plazas and Jan Aahaar's offer PoS machines.

Railway officials said the move would ensure that all items are sold at MRP. Railway passengers’ associations, too, said the provision would help monitor stall vendors. "We have been complaining about food being overcharged at railway stalls. Computerised billing will rein in this problem," said Subhash Gupta, member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee and president of Rail Yatri Sangh. The policy is likely to be implemented within a few months.

Yesterday, mid-day had reported on the Indian Railways’ plan to install automatic food vending machines at several suburban stations in Mumbai.