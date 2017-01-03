Nowadays, nudity is considered fashionable: Abu Azmi on Bengaluru molestation incident



Abu Azmi. File pic

Known for his controversial statements, Samajwadi party leader Abu Azmi continues his tirade against women. Responding to the shocking ‘mass molestation’ of women at Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve, Azmi blamed the victims for the incident.

Speaking to the media Azmi brazenly said, “If my sister or daughter goes out with another man to celebrate the New Year and her father or husband is not with them, do you think she will be safe? I don't think so.” He went on to compare women with sugar and petrol and added that where there is sugar, there will be ants and that petrol will always attract fire.

Agar meri behen-beti suraj dubne ke baad gair mard ke sath 31 Dec manaye aur uska bhai/pati uske sath nahi hai ye theek nahi hai: Abu Azmi pic.twitter.com/gJVFlv1w89 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Agar kahin petrol hoga aur aag aaegi to aag lagegi hi. Shakkar giri hogi to cheeti wahan zarur aaegi: Abu Azmi on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/3xbXhDo99e — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Azmi went on to also blame westernisation and women short clothes for Bengaluru-like incidents. "In modern times, nudity is considered fashionable. It's a huge blot on Indian culture," he told ANI.

“Want people will be unhappy with me over my comments, but what I have said is the truth,” Azmi went on to add.

Earlier, Karnataka home minister G Parmeshwara had reportedly made light of the incident, stating said that molestation incidents are common on New Year's eve, and received a lot of backlash for the same. "Such incidents do happen on New Year Day and on Christmas." Parmeshwara was quoted as saying by ANI.

The shocking molestation incident took place on New Year's Eve as women were molested by drunk men on the streets. What was most appalling about the incident was the fact that it took place in the presence of around 15,000 policemen at MG Road and Brigade Road.