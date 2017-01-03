Nowadays, nudity is considered fashionable: Abu Azmi on Bengaluru molestation incident

Abu Azmi. File pic
Known for his controversial statements, Samajwadi party leader Abu Azmi continues his tirade against women. Responding to the shocking ‘mass molestation’ of women at Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve, Azmi blamed the victims for the incident.
Speaking to the media Azmi brazenly said, “If my sister or daughter goes out with another man to celebrate the New Year and her father or husband is not with them, do you think she will be safe? I don't think so.” He went on to compare women with sugar and petrol and added that where there is sugar, there will be ants and that petrol will always attract fire.
Agar meri behen-beti suraj dubne ke baad gair mard ke sath 31 Dec manaye aur uska bhai/pati uske sath nahi hai ye theek nahi hai: Abu Azmi pic.twitter.com/gJVFlv1w89— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
Agar kahin petrol hoga aur aag aaegi to aag lagegi hi. Shakkar giri hogi to cheeti wahan zarur aaegi: Abu Azmi on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/3xbXhDo99e— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
Azmi went on to also blame westernisation and women short clothes for Bengaluru-like incidents. "In modern times, nudity is considered fashionable. It's a huge blot on Indian culture," he told ANI.
“Want people will be unhappy with me over my comments, but what I have said is the truth,” Azmi went on to add.
Earlier, Karnataka home minister G Parmeshwara had reportedly made light of the incident, stating said that molestation incidents are common on New Year's eve, and received a lot of backlash for the same. "Such incidents do happen on New Year Day and on Christmas." Parmeshwara was quoted as saying by ANI.
The shocking molestation incident took place on New Year's Eve as women were molested by drunk men on the streets. What was most appalling about the incident was the fact that it took place in the presence of around 15,000 policemen at MG Road and Brigade Road.
Missing Arnab Goswami when I see Abu Azmi kind of people talking .— Deep Talks (@thesandeepm) January 3, 2017
I still wonder how Abu Azmi manages to speak with such a giant foot in his mouth.— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) January 3, 2017
Ladies, don't be 'sugar' be 'sugar free' (Shd we tk Abu Azmi seriously? maybe yes, he said what possibly many are thinking) #bangalore— Anjali Ojha (@ojhaanjali) January 3, 2017
Normal people: life is short— à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ (@nawab_lucknow) January 3, 2017
Abu Azmi: dress is short
We need many more #savitribaiphule even today to clean up such regressive mindsets.#AbuAzmi https://t.co/vE8ECXiybf— Ajay (@BluntExpress) January 3, 2017
How profound #AbuAzmi - It is for mindsets like you!— Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) January 3, 2017
Bengaluru Horror happened because NUDITY is in fashion says #AbuAzmi, SP— Kalpesh Sikchi ï£¿ (@KalpeshSikchi) January 3, 2017
And he is an MLA because STUPIDITY is in fashion..
Abu Azmi hai ki pyjaama— à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤²-à¤«à¥à¤² (@shutchup) January 3, 2017
Abu Azmi statement reveals #SickMindset existing in our Society regarding Women...people like him should be dragged to jail...— Viral (@viralj1988) January 3, 2017
SP ke saare neta log khabar banane mein lage hai toh phir "Abu Azmi" kyun piche rahe?— Ankit Saxena (@ankitdude) January 3, 2017
Karnataka HM Parmeshwar and SP leader Abu Azmi are deplorable misogynic with rotten head who find faults only with victims of Eve teasing.— N K Tripathi (@NKTRIPATHI3) January 3, 2017
Girls are sugar, Abu Azmi is an ant? https://t.co/miTGy0CEE0— Durga (@pinakadharini) January 3, 2017
People like Abu Azmi comes out of nowhere, give sexist comment and remind us that dare we think of better India with politicians like him.— à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ (@nawab_lucknow) January 3, 2017
waiting for Ayesha Takia to slam Abu Azmi for his crappy remarks on women.— Zeal (@blithesoul_) January 3, 2017
