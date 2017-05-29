NRI arrested for rape as soon as he landed in Mumbai

Representational picture

A 42-year-old NRI from the UK was arrested as soon as he landed in Mumbai on charges of raping a woman. The immigration department had informed the Sahar police after a look-out circular was issued by the Delhi police to the country's airports.

The NRI, identified as Vivek Nair, had been on the Delhi police's radar since 2012 after a woman had alleged that she was raped by Nair on the pretext of helping her find a job in the UK.

"According to the complaint, the two had met at a Navratri function in 2012 and Nair had introduced himself as the owner of a music company based in the UK and had told her he would help her get a job. The two became friends after which he allegedly raped her," said a police officer.

After the incident, Nair had returned to the UK and the 26-year-old woman waited for a reply from Nair regarding her job. However, when her attempts to reach out to Nair were ignored, she filed a complaint with the Malvia Nagar police station in Delhi, which had launched a manhunt to locate Nair.

On Friday night, when he landed in Mumbai and went to the immigration counter, the officials found the LOC and immediately informed the Sahar police, who initially detained him and then informed the Delhi police.

"He was handed over to the Delhi police on Saturday," the officer added.