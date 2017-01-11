NRI based in US donates USD 25,000 to Saibaba Sansthan Trust

Representational picture

Shirdi: An NRI based in the United States has donated USD 25,000 to the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) here for its Anna Daan scheme, executive officer of the trust Bajirao Shinde said.

Seeta Hariharan made the donation during her visit to the famous shrine last week along with her family, Shinde said, adding that she has paid the amount through three post-dated cheques, which will be utilised for serving free meal in coming months of April, July and September.

Based in North Carolina, Seeta said she was fortunate enough to do her bit for the Saibaba trust and devotees. "Everything is his (Saibaba), I do not consider anything as mine, so I do not think this is a donation. Whatever I have is because of Baba. It gives me the greatest joy to come to Shirdi whenever Baba gives me the opportunity," she said.