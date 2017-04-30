NSA halts controversial surveillance technique

Washington: The National Security Agency has announced it would end its controversial practice of sweeping up any email or text message an American exchanges with someone overseas that makes reference to a real target of NSA surveillance.

The powerful US spy agency on Friday said although it has the legal power to continue scooping up such communications, it would halt the practice to protect the privacy of US citizens. "NSA will no longer collect certain internet communications that merely mention a foreign intelligence target," it said in a statement.