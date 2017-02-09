NTAC, JCC give deadline to Nagaland CM to step down

Kohima: The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), who are spearheading the movement against the state government, yesterday said they are giving three-days time to Chief Minister T R Zeliang to resign and would "not rest till he steps down."

NTAC Kohima and JCC also launched a poster campaign against Zeliang. They declared Zeliang as the "enemy of Article 371(A)", which gives special protection to the Naga people under the Constitution.

The two organisations also declared "Zeliang as anti-Naga." NTAC Kohima and JCC through the poster campaign alleged that "Zeliang has blood on his hands" over the death of two youths in alleged police firing outside his private residence at Dimapur on January 31.

Prohibitory orders which were imposed in some areas of Kohima on February 2 following mob violence were still in force.