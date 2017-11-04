NTPC blast: 9 injured shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Nine men, who have suffered serious burn injuries in the NTPC plant explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, have been shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital here.



Smoke billows from the coal-fired power plant after the boiler unit ripped. Pic/AFP

While two of the injured persons were brought to the Centre-run facility at around 8 PM on Thursday, seven others were admitted in the burns ICU early yesterday morning.

"Five of the patients are very critical. While three of them have suffered around 80 per cent burns, two have got 60 -70 per cent burn injuries," Dr Rajendra Sharma, the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said.

The death toll in the mishap has risen to 32 and the panel set up to look into the cause will come out with its report in a month, the power producer's CMD Gurdeep Singh said.