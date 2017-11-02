NTPC boiler blast: Rahul Gandhi visits accident site in Rae Bareli

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Rae Bareli to meet those injured in the NTPC boiler explosion and said his party will demand a probe into the incident.

Taking a break from his Gujarat election tour, the Congress vice president arrived here this morning and visited postmortem house, district hospital and NTPC premises and enquired about the incident from officers present. He was accompanied by senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress state president Raj Babbar.



Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visits Unchahar NTPC plant where a boiler pipe explosion claimed several lives, in Raebareli. Pic/ PTI

"How many workers were working there?" he was heard asking officers at the Unchahar unit of NTPC. "People are saying that it (the plant unit) was run early (before schedule). It should not have been run that way. We will demand a probe," the Congress vice president told reporters.

Azad demanded a high-level probe by an outside agency to bring out the facts. Rahul also came face to face with Union Power minister RK Singh during his visit to the site.

The toll in the massive explosion in the boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant today rose to 26 with six more persons succumbing to injuries.