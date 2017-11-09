Nuclear weapons not making you safer: Trump tells North Korea

The US President called on countries around the world to isolate Pyongyang by denying it "any form of support, supply or acceptance"

US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday seeking help to rein in North Korea after warning the North's leader that the nuclear weapons he is developing "are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger."

Trump used some of his toughest language yet against North Korea in a wide-ranging address in Seoul that lodged specific accusations of chilling human rights abuses. He called on countries around the world to isolate Pyongyang by denying it "any form of support, supply or acceptance."

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping tour the Conservation Scientific Laboratory of the Forbidden City in Beijing on Wednesday. PIC/AFP

"Do not underestimate us and do not try us," Trump told North Korea as he wrapped up a visit to South Korea with a speech to the National Assembly before heading to Beijing, where he was making his first official visit. Trump painted a dystopian picture of the reclusive North, saying people were suffering in 'gulags' and some bribed government officials to work as 'slaves' overseas rather than live under the government at home. He offered no evidence to support those accusations. Trump's return to harsh, uncompromising language came a day after he appeared to dial back the bellicose rhetoric that had fueled fears across east Asia of the risk of military conflict.

On Tuesday, Trump had even offered a diplomatic opening to Pyongyang to "make a deal." He went mostly on the attack in Wednesday's speech but did promise a "path to a much better future" if NK stopped developing ballistic missiles and agreed to "complete, verifiable and total denuclearisation", something Pyongyang has vowed never to do.