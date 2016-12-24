Nusli Wadia files defamation suit against Tata Sons



Nusli Wadia

Industrialist Nusli N Wadia has filed a criminal defamation case against Tata Sons, its interim chairman Ratan Tata and some directors for alleged “defamatory and offending” contents in a special resolution moved to seek his removal from three Tata Group firms.

Wadia, who has been accused of siding with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus P Mistry, filed the defamation suit in the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai.

Tata Sons' special resolution to shareholders seeking Wadia’s removal as independent director on board of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors and Tata Steel has “caused severe prejudice to the reputation and goodwill,” the chairman of Britannia

Industries said in the suit. This, he claimed, also “affected his status as an independent director in various other companies and will continue to have a cascading effect” on his reputation and goodwill in business circles within India and abroad.

He named Anil Naik, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro and Tanya Godrej Dubash, Executive Director of Godrej Group, as witnesses. Others named as witness include Subodh Bhargava, independent director of Tata Motors and Tata Steel and Vinesh Jairath, independent director at Tata Motors.

Wadia is said to have previously filed a defamation case in Bombay High Court seeking Rs 3,000 crore damages. It is not immediately known what fate that case has met and why this case before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate was filed.