Nusli Wadia files defamatory suit against Tata Sons in Bombay High Court

Nusli Wadia
Mumbai: Industrialist Nusli Wadia today filed a defamation suit against Tata Sons in the Bombay High Court, seeking damages for harming his reputation while proposing to remove him as an independent director of three of Tata Group companies.
The suit is expected to come for hearing in due course, according to the HC website.
Wadia has sought crores of rupees in damages, but its quantum is not known immediately.
The suit comes in the wake of the special notice seeking removal of Wadia as independent director of three Tata
companies. Wadia has claimed the notice was defamatory to him.
Earlier, Wadia had served three legal notices to Tata Grouup, seeking to initiate criminal and civil actions against
Tata Sons and its directors for his proposed removal.
No immediate reaction was available from Tata Group.Yesterday, four minority shareholders of Tata Group
firms had moved the HC challenging proposed removal of Wadia.
The three Tata companies, on a direction of Tata Sons, have called EGMs to remove Wadia from their boards under the
section 169.
Last week, another group of minority shareholders of Tata companies moved the High Court claiming damages from Tata
Sons' interim chairman Ratan Tata and others for losses suffered by investors after shares of group companies fell
following Mistry's sacking.
