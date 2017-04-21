O Panneerselvam camp wants formal expulsion of Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran



O Panneerselvam's faction says cadres want him as both chief minister and AIADMK general secretary. Pic/AFP

Chennai: Moves to merge the two factions of AIADMK appeared to have hit a stumbling block yesterday, with the O Panneerselvam camp putting certain conditions like formal expulsion of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran from the party, besides a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death.

Panneerselvam also wants withdrawal of affidavits submitted to the Election Commission by the Palaniswami faction declaring Sasikala and Dhinakaran as party general secretary and deputy general secretary, respectively.

A top leader of the Panneerselvam camp, KP Munusamy, said their first demand was getting Sasikala and Dhinakaran's resignation and later their formal expulsion, along with 30 other members of their family. Panneerselvam also wants the Palaniswami government to recommend a CBI probe to go into the circumstances that led to Jayalalithaa's death in December last year. There can be a scope for talks to pave the way for merger only if these conditions are met, Munusamy said.

He said a notification should be issued on Dhinakaran and Sasikala family's expulsion. Cadres should be told not to have any truck with them, he said.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam of the Palaniswami camp said his faction had not put forth any condition for the merger talks and that they would "happily" sit for negotiations considering the party's welfare.