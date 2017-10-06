Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday said that the objective of petition, seeking re-investigation into the assassination of the former, is to target the Kapoor Commission report and get it invalidated.



'The objective of this petition is to target the Kapoor Commission report and get it invalidated because there are some very uncomfortable revelations in the report regarding the larger conspiracy and the involvement of many others who were never prosecuted,' he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking re-investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The apex court had asked former additional solicitor General Amarendra Sharan to assist the court as amicus curiae in the case. The PIL was filed by a Mumbai-based IT Consultant Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis.

According to reports, an earlier petition of Phadnis seeking reopening of the Gandhi murder case had been dismissed by a High Court.