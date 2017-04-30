Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik joins Instagram! This is his first post



Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik posted this photo on Twitter. Pic/Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Saturday joined Instagram to connect with the citizens particularly with the youth. "Patnaik can be followed on Instagram account @Naveen_­Odisha," a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The first Instgram post of the CM on the auspicious occasion of Akshya Tritiya hailed Lord Jagannath. "Invite my friends to connect on @instagram now, and take forward our engagement with your views & suggestions," he tweeted.