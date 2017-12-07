Odisha likely to receive rainfall in 24 hours

Heavy rainfall at one or two places in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khorda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Malkangiri and Koraput is likely to occur in the subsequent 48 hours

Several parts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Representational Image

"The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts around Saturday morning," said an IMD bulletin. It said rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places in the coastal region adjoining Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts.

Heavy rainfall at one or two places in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khorda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Malkangiri and Koraput is likely to occur in the subsequent 48 hours, the bulletin said. It issued a Distant Cautionary Signal Number One (DC-I) at Paradeep and Gopalpur ports in Odisha.

Squalls with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph will prevail along and off the Odisha coasts from Thursday evening to Saturday morning and decrease thereafter. The sea is expected to be rough to very rough. The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the waters.