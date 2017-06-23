Mumbai: Odisha man's homestay fantasy comes true after winning Rs 1 cr in online contest



Soumya Mukherjee

Dreams come true in the most unlikely of places. For 38-year-old Soumya Mukherjee, his dream of starting a homestay in Bhubaneswar came true when he navigated an online contest successfully, and at the end of the rainbow, won Rs 1 crore at a phone launch event in Worli on Thursday.

Soumya, previously employed with a travel company, dreamt of his own homestay and with his parents living in Bhubaneswar, became his ideal spot to set up the business. "The contest has been going on for nearly a month now," he said. In the preliminary stages, participants were required to decode puzzles, and consequently answer five questions, which earned them points. "For every right answer, you got around 200 points. By the end, I had accumulated 1,600 points - with which I could either immediately avail a voucher or get a ticket to enter a further stage of the competition," he explained.

Taking the gamble for Rs 1 crore became a no-brainer for Soumya. "By the time I made up my mind, the vouchers were over," he admitted, so he entered the next phase of the competition. He then made it to the final 5, for which he came to Mumbai on Thursday to attend the phone launch event. In the final phase of the competition - a buzzer round - Soumya nailed the cash prize, beating a Mumbaikar. "It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I am ecstatic. Till now, the concept of my homestay was just on paper, but now it is looking more and more like a reality."