Ola, Uber drivers unaware of bandh which started from Monday midnight

Representational picture

Even as the Ola and Uber drivers' union called for a flash strike starting from Monday midnight, there was hardly any impact observed during the Tuesday morning rush hour as most drivers seem to be unaware of it. The union however, continues to remain strong on its stand, saying it will continue with the indefinite strike.

The union is demanding safety and security of drivers of these private cab services after observing instances of thrashing of drivers in the past. The union is also demanding a high margin of earning for drivers.

Yakoob Mehta, Action Committee of Maharashtra, which had called the strike, claimed that 60% of the cabs were off the roads today. "North Mu­mbai was most affected. We want insurance for all our drivers and want the companies to stand by their promise of allowing us earnings of around R1.25 lakh a month."

Chinmay Shetty, an engineer who takes a private cab from Andheri to BKC every day, said, "There was no problem getting a cab. I was not even aware of the strike until now."