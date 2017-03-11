Ola and Uber strike: Protesting drivers damage cars of fellow cabbies

The protestors halted cabs that were on the road and snatched the drivers’ mobile phones. Pic/Nimesh Dave

What was to be a peaceful protest by Ola and Uber drivers soon turned nasty after they lashed out at fellow cabbies who were still ferrying passengers.

Four vehicles belonging to drivers who continued to work in defiance of the strike were damaged by protestors. The angry strikers also took to the streets and began halting cabs and snatching the mobile phones from the drivers, so they could no longer accept passengers.

Mumbai Police registered 10 robbery cases against the errant protestors, four of them in Andheri. Around 1,000 cab driver was of the road out of 30,000 cab drivers to press their various demands, and they protested outside the office of private cab, but shockingly office bearer of private company told them they did not recognized their union.

The police had earlier warned the striking cabbies that they could protest peacefully, but if the strike turned violent, action would be taken. According to police sources, most of the cases were registered in the western suburbs - in Andheri alone, four cases were registered against seven errant drivers.