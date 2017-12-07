Ola cab driver molests female passenger, holds her hostage

A woman was allegedly molested by a driver attached to cab aggregator Ola en route her residence here recently

A woman was allegedly molested by a driver attached to cab aggregator Ola en route her residence here recently. Ola said in a statement yesterday that it had zero tolerance to such incidents and the driver had been suspended on receiving the complaint. It said the customer has been asked to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities.



The woman has alleged that the driver also held her hostage for quite sometime by locking the car doors. Representation pic

As per her complaint to the Ola Cabs safety team, the driver, Rajashekar Reddy, misbehaved with her on Outer Ring Road and held her “hostage” for quite sometime by locking the car doors, during the ride from Indiranagar on Sunday night. According to the complaint, the driver warned her that she would face dire consequences if the matter was reported to the police or Ola Cabs management. Ola Cabs has told her that Reddy has been suspended, she added.

