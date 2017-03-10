Ola-Uber strike: Drivers' rage hits Mumbai commuters hard

40,000 taxis off the roads today in protest against exploitation by aggregators; allege draconian rules and competition have taken a chunk out of their earnings

Protesting drivers gathered at Ola’s head office in Chakala this morning. Pics/ Sneha Kharabe

The simmering anger has reached a crescendo. In a strike reminiscent of the motormen's strike of 2010 that left the city crippled, around 40,000 taxi drivers affiliated with taxi aggregators Ola and Uber went on a protest today, hitting at the nerve centre of the megalopolis' transport sector.

Around 9.30 am, protesters started gathering outside Ola's corporate office at Chakala in Andheri, and raised slogans against Ola and Uber. The drivers went on a day-long strike to protest the dwindling incentives they are offered and the tough competition they face with newer drivers having entered the market.

The protesters complained that they had pooled in large sums into procuring cabs.

As Uber and Ola cabs started going off the roads, commuters had to deal with high surge in fares all through the day. Pic/Vijay Kumar Yadav

'Tricked us'

Sayyed Javed, who rides with Ola in Marol, said he bought his cab last year. “Earlier, there were no penalties. Now, they impose a fine of R500 on the pretext of fraud booking and 'driver denied duty', even if the rider is at fault. Initially, the company offered earnings of R1 lakh per month. This has drastically dripped. The company is coming up with ruses to phase out old cars.”

Kanchan Pathak, a resident of Chakala who owns two Ola cars, said her husband puts in long hours into riding the cabs but makes only R1,200 per day. “We have an EMI of R35,000. I have had to pawn my jewellery. We haven't paid the EMI in two months.”



Ola’s counsel AM Iktear Uddin reasons with protesters outside the aggregator’s office in Chakala, Andheri. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mohhamad Yakub of Chakala, who drives an Ola cab, alleged that drivers have become the casualty of the company's stringent rules. “There is no complaint redressal system for drivers. Whom do we approach?”

Other protesters like Munnalal Sahani of Mahalaxmi, who owns four cars and drives for both Ola and Uber, said the addition of newer cars -- “100 new cars in the fleet every day” — is driving them out of business.

Anjani Sarngkule, owner of an Ola cab from Vashi, said drivers are no longer able to recover costs. “When we cancel a trip, we are penalised R500, but when a rider does the same, s/he is fined only R25.”

Commute paralysed

The protest paralysed commute on Friday morning as cabs began to go off the roads. Commuters, especially office-goers, found themselves facing a five-time surge in fares.

“The fare touched R800 for an UberGo ride, which costs me R200-220 on other days," said Kartik A, a resident of Kandivli East.

Matunga resident B Jain, who usually opts for an Ola cab, said he was displayed a fare 2-2.5 times than the usual. “Even the vehicles available were 12-15 minutes away.”

Most commuters said they couldn't even afford the share option on the ride hailing platforms.

Ola and Uber officials did not comment on the issue