Old, inked and in love! Meet the world's most-tattooed senior citizens

Meet 67-year-old Charlotte Guttenberg and her 75-year-old partner Charles 'Chuck' Helmke, who hold the Guinness record for the world’s most tattooed senior citizens in the female and male categories, and are still on top of their game



Charlotte Guttenberg (right) received the title of World's Most Tattooed Senior Citizen (women) last year from Guiness Records, after the previous holder, Isobel Varley passed away.

With 91.5 per cent of her body covered in ink, 67-year-old Charlotte Guttenberg might seem like a work of art herself. Her partner, 75-year-old Charles ‘Chuck’ Helmke, outdoes her by a narrow margin, with 93.75 per cent of his body slathered in colourful tattoos.



Charles 'Chuck' Helmke (left) holds the Guinness record of the world’s most tattooed male senior citizen.

Together, the couple is a star with both holding the Guinness record for the world’s most tattooed senior citizens in the female and male categories.



Charles is a retired defense trainer and also a writer.

Charlotte, who is a writer in Florida, started getting tattoos 11 years ago. Her first tattoo was a butterfly inked on her chest -- a birthday present.

She received the Guinness title last year. Helmke, on the other hand, got his first tattoo when he was in the US Army, in November, 1959, but after getting a few more with his army buddies in 1960, he took a 40-year break, and only started getting new tattoos in 2000. Not surprisingly, the two met at a tattoo studio, and instantly fell in love.

The couple would love to get more tattoos if they can find the space.

Despite being adorned in colourful designs, Charlotte feels that there is still a lot of work to be done. Chuck feels otherwise. Either ways, if one of them isn’t stopping, the game isn’t over yet.