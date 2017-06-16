Old friends Aaditya Thackeray and Saiyami Kher catch up



Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena cub Aaditya Thackeray, who turned 27 this week, celebrated his big day in the company of his family and friends, with a stream of visitors dropping in at the family residence Matoshree to wish him. One of them happened to be Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who debuted last year with the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra film Mirzya. Kher, who is the granddaughter of the legendary Usha Kiran, whose career in both Marathi and Hindi cinema spanned four decades, is a close family friend of the Shiv Sena youth leader. Their families go back a long time and across many generations.



Saiyami Kher

No surprises then, that post the celebrations, the actress also weighed in with her support to her friend's campaign to save Aarey Colony from the collateral damage of development. "We have forwarded something we learnt in first standard," she tweeted in response to his call. "The importance of trees. Really, really hope Aarey is saved."



John and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Mallya's rakhi sister

On the face of it, they could not be two more different individuals. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the chairman and managing director of a highly regarded biotechnology company and a self-made billionaire, whereas Vijay Mallya inherited his wealth from his dad. Then again, Shaw has covered herself with laurels over the decades, as chairperson of IIM-Bangalore, and appeared on a financial newspaper's top 50 women in business list, whereas Mallya's affairs appear to be mired in troubles. However, everyone knows that Mallya considers the dynamic and straight talking entrepreneur as his rakhi sister, and the two have grown up together in Bengaluru. And that's because her father, Rasendra Mazumdar, had been the head brew master at United Breweries, and a close associate of Vittal Mallya.

So this week when Shaw's husband John was honoured with an Hon Doctorate from his alma mater, the University of Glasgow (she'd got hers from the same University in 2009), her childhood friend Mallya set aside his woes, and took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Now if only he'd listen to some of the excellent advice she could give him.



Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi of AIB

To Arnab, with love

What's a bit of satire between friends — however biting? Word comes in that the infamous AIB, the group of funnymen led by comedian Tanmay Bhat, are planning their next social media satire video. And this time, their target is their old friend Arnab Goswami and his new channel. AIB had previously appeared on Goswami's show on his earlier channel, and had even featured in one of their previous videos.



Arnab Goswami

The teaser of the new enterprise posted on social media referred to Goswami's channel as 'Propganda' along with the subhead 'To the Sarkar. For the Sarkar. By the Sarkar' and parodied its tag line with 'Please Maintain Noise'. And when twitterati pointed out the old friendship, the funny men responded saying Goswami could take a joke and this was only satire. The nation would love to know…



Ritu Beri with family in Paris and (right) with family and friends in Ibiza

The hippy shake

As a wise man on the inside track of the fashion biz once said, 'hang on to your clothes as they'll be back in style before you know it!'

Nothing exemplifies this better than the latest Boho trend that's sweeping the fashion conscious world even as we speak: long hippy dresses, floral prints, whimsical hats and Woodstock sandals. It's all come back, wrapped in hand-knitted purses and love beads.

And if there's anyone who has embraced her inner soul sister with more enthusiasm, it's Delhi designer Ritu Beri, who for the past few weeks has been hitting the traditional hot spots of Europe, like Paris, Venice and Ibiza along with husband Bobby Chadha and daughter Gia, and a few friends sporting her flower child avatar.

Clicked at Ibiza's Hippy market, the group made a pretty picture right down to the Spanish fans and battered leather holdall.

Except, of course, the whole point of dressing down for the hippies was to express their rejection of capitalist values and their fashion and lifestyle diktats.

Nevertheless you got to admit that it makes for attractive pictures…



Sapna Bhavnani

Trailblazer down under

She's always been a trailblazer and an outspoken defender of women's rights, and now word comes in that celebrity hairstylist (John Abraham and MS Dhoni) and Salman Khan baiter on Bigg Boss, Sapna Bhavnani is currently in Sydney, where she features in the Bakehouse Theatre Company's international co-production inspired by the daughters of sex-workers in Kamathipura, 'Jatinga.'

Bhavnani, whose recent journeys have taken her towards self-realisation, leading her to yoga and the sarod, is said to have played a key role in the development of the project, which began in Mumbai. When Jatinga's director Suzanne Miller had conducted a workshop, and asked all the participants to sketch a character from a village scene that they could relate to, Bhavnani had sketched an elderly woman which had got her a role in the venture and the freedom to write the part herself. "I have been living with this old lady for a while," she said on the eve of the play's world premiere this week.