Om Puri had asked his driver to arrive by 7 am on Friday



Driver Rampramod Mishra had been with Om Puri for 24 years

Before he left for home on Thursday night, Rampramod Mishra had been instructed by Om Puri to arrive by 7 am on Friday, as the veteran actor had to leave for a visa application appointment and then head to Khandala. That conversation turned out to be their last, as when Mishra arrived at Puri’s home the next day, he’d passed away. Mishra spoke to mid-day about their last conversation.

Didn’t open the door

“On Thursday night, while I was leaving for home sahab (Om Puri) told me to reach his residence by 7 am because he had an appointment for visa application at the American Consulate. He had told me that after the work at consulate is completed, we would leave for Khandala and spend two days at his bungalow which is being renovated,” said Mishra, who had been Puri’s driver for over 24 years.

“But when I reached in the morning, he did not open the door. I rang the bell several times. Then, I alerted the other residents and we managed to get a duplicate key. When I entered the house, I saw him lying on the floor, bleeding from his head. We rushed him to the hospital and were told he is no more.”

Trip to Gorakhpur

Mishra added, “It is very sad that sahab is no more. He was a very nice person and has always been helpful to everyone. He had been telling me that on January 14 he would come with me to my village in Gorakhpur. I told him he was always welcome. He also said that after returning from Gorakhpur, he’d start with his assignments. But before that could happen, this tragic incident did.”