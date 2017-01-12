Om Puri's death: Cops record statement of family, friends



Actor Om Puri passed away on January 6 following a heart attack

Police are recording statements of veteran actor Om Puri’s kin, friends and others in connection with his death, a senior official said yesterday. “Statements of his relatives, neighbours and friends are being recorded in the wake of post-mortem report which mentions that the actor had suffered an injury to his head,” the police official said.

“There is nothing suspicious in the case, however, we are verifying all aspects. Nothing has been found in his building’s CCTV camera too,” the police said. On January 7, the Mumbai police had registered an ‘Accidental Death Report’ (ADR) in connection with Puri’s death.

Photos: Actor Om Puri's death: Here's what we know so far

Puri (66), known for his roles in several landmark films such as Ardha Satya, City of Joy and Aakrosh, died after a heart attack at his apartment in Lokandwala Complex in suburban Andheri here on January 6.

The actor had also sustained an injury, caused apparently when he collapsed to the floor after the heart attack. Since he was alone at his house at the time of death and sustained an injury, Oshiwara police registered an ADR as per routine procedure, a senior police officer had said.