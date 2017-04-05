Om Puri's son writes to President; recalls father's words

New Delhi: Late actor Om Puri's son has written a letter to President Pranab Mukherjee recalling his father's admiration for him.

Puri's son Ishaan also thanked Mukherjee for writing a condolence letter to him after Puri passed away on January 6. 66-year-old Puri died at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack.

"I wanted to share with you, that my father had always admired you. He was full of praise and admiration for you, if there was one leader who he looked upto it was you, sir. I grew up listening to him talk about you saying you are one of the most honest, and most capable of leaders.

"In fact, he wanted and believed you would one day lead the nation as the Prime Minister. He was not too far off, when you got elected as President. He was immensely overjoyed and so were we," Ishaan wrote.

Ishaan thanked the President for leading and inspiring many people like him. The late actor's son added he was "deeply touched" by the condolence message sent by the President.