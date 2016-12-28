On 79th birthday, Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra): In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons, on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

According to a prominent person accompanying the Mumbai-based industrialist on his 79th birthday on Wednesday to the RSS national headquarters, said it was more of a "courtesy call" and to discuss the various initiatives of the Tata Trusts in the region.

"Tata and Bhagwat held discussions on the various social initiatives of the Tata Trusts and in turn, the RSS chief enlightened him about its own social projects in different areas," said the source, not willing to be named.

"It was more of a 'learning visit' though we wonder why so much is being read into the hour-long meeting," the source added, claiming no other issues were discussed by the two.

The Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post on October 24.

Earlier this morning, BJP spokesperson Shaina N.C., who accompanied Tata, tweeted: "On way to Nagpur with Ratan Tata to wish him all health and happiness on his birthday. Onwards with Ratan Tata to meet RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat at RSS headquarters."